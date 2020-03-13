|
MOUNT HOLLY- Leslie Jerome Burleson, 61, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, son of the late Ned and Floranell Burleson. Leslie graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. He retired from Clariant after over 27 years of service. He was an avid member of the Stowe YMCA, was a volunteer at the Mount Holly CRO, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Holly. He never met a stranger and always met you with a smile. He loved his family and was the best dad and pops.
Leslie is survived by his wife of over 36 years Pam Burleson, his daughter Nicole Smith (Brian) of Mount Holly, a son Adam Burleson (Ally) of Belmont, daughter Candice Beck (Dan) of Mount Healthy, OH, 5 grandchildren Blake Harrison, Chandler Burleson, Addy Beck, Colton Smith and Rachel Smith. 3 brothers Barry Burleson (Deb), Randall Burleson (Gwen), and Dion Burleson (Michelle). Brother in law Andy Stewart (Tra) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Burleson will be held 2:00pm Sunday March 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Mount Holly with Dr. Kendell Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 385 Mount Holly, NC 28120.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Burleson family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020