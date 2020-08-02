

Lester ""Snake"" Roberts, 92, of Misenheimer, passed away on July 31, 2020 at CHS Cabarrus, in Concord. His funeral service will be 1 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle with Rev. Sandy Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 5 until 7 PM at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Born April 2, 1928 in Gaston County, NC, he was the son of the late Wister Y. Roberts and Grace Johnson Roberts. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist in Misenheimer and was a retired Law Enforcement Officer with the City of Gastonia and Pfeiffer University through the Stanly County Sheriff's Dept. as well as Chief of Security at Uwharrie Point. He was a veteran of the US Navy and he loved motorcycle riding, tennis, horseshoes, ping pong and pool. He was an avid Pfeiffer sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Gragg Roberts. He is survived by a son Ryan Roberts and wife Lisa of New London and daughter Terri Errington of Simpsonville, SC, 6 grandchildren Justin Roberts (Sarah), Jason Roberts (Erika), Jamie Roberts (Brittany), Jessica Butner (Brandon), Matt Errington, and Erin Errington, and 9 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Pfeiffer University Advancement Office for either the Lester F. Snake Roberts Endowed Scholarship or the Athletic Department, PO Box 960, Misenheimer, NC 28109.







