Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Belmont, NC
Letha Joyce (Phipps) Zeigler

Letha Joyce (Phipps) Zeigler Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- Letha Joyce Phipps Zeigler, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Richmond County, daughter of the late Joe M. and Emma Glover Duncan Phipps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Edward Zeigler; her daughter, Linda Emma Zeigler Canup; and six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Brukie Zeigler Dolan and husband, Bennett, Ted Zeigler and wife, Diane; her grandchildren, Ted Zeigler, Jr. and wife, Dorie, Kelly Zeigler and fiance', Michael Ellis, Lisa Wooten and husband, Gary, Terry McClain, Brian McClain and wife, Evelyn, Wendy Miller and David Canup; and ten great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Zeigler will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church, Belmont.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
