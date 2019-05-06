|
|
Lewis "Gene" Benge, 67, of Gastonia, passed away May 2, 2019 at his residence.
A Gaston County native, Gene was born April 3, 1952, the son of Frances Furr and the late Lewis Benge.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Burchfield; and grandson, Luther William Gene Davis.
Left to cherish his memories, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 46 years, Judy Benge; children and spouses, Angel and Daniel Denton, Brandy Benge, Robin and Dennis Helton, Benji and Angela Hayman, Leanne Baisey, and Lisa Blalock; grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, and Jessie Gibson, Kaitlyn Denton, Jewel-Lynn Crowthers, Amanda Stinson, Johnny and Timothy Davis, Destiny Helton, Jordan, Hiatt, Mika Blalock, and Amanda Chambers; and many great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Queen, will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 6, 2019