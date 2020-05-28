|
|
GASTONIA - Fred Lewis Brooks, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on March 14, 1937 and is the son of the late Fred C. and Pauline Frye Brooks.
Lewis was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church; where he received the 2019 Man of the Year award. He had a heart for Mission work. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved trips to the beach spending time with friends and enjoyed wood working. Lewis was always a happy man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He retired from Homelite with many years of dedicated years and had also formerly worked for J & J Electric.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Rose Ann Hastings Brooks; his children, Tammy (Jack) Biddix, Lori (Danny) Huffstetler, Kirk (Audrey) Brooks, Lukie Hastings, Jessica Brooks, Alexis Brooks, Landon Brooks and Noah Brooks; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Chris Brooks (Cynthia), Tommy Brooks (Carolyn), Scott Brooks (Myrna); one sister, Elizabeth Runkel (Don) brother and sister in law, Charles(Pam) Hastings; many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The family will speak to friends following the graveside service at 3:30 p.m., Saturday at Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia with Pastor James Holeman officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056.
The family will be at the home of the daughter, Tammy at 808 Suequay Ct., Gastonia.
