Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
York, SC
Lewis Childers


1945 - 2020
Lewis Childers Obituary
SMYRNA, S.C. - Lewis "Fuzz" Clifford Childers, 74, of Smyrna, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC, with the Reverend Scott Rudisill officiating.

Fuzz was born on May 24, 1945 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Clyde Childers and Melvina Huskins Childers. He served in the Marine Corps from 1964-1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC, where he was a long time Sunday School teacher. He retired from Duke Energy.

Fuzz is survived by his wife, Lenora Goebel Childers, daughter, Roxanne Falls, son, Brent Childers (Stephany), step daughters, Brandy Broome, Stephanie Martin (Dean), Lisa Boheler (Mike), step son, Bryan Warren (Jennifer), sisters, Gayle Rogers, Cindy Clinton (Phillip), brother, Ronald Childers, and fourteen grandchildren.

In memory of Lewis "Fuzz" Childers, memorials may be made to Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Dr. Gastonia, NC 28052.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2020
