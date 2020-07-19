1/1
Lewis Leander Newman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA- Lewis Leander Newman, 85, passed away at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born August 8, 1934 in Gaston County to the late Joseph Ernest and Winnie Lee Newman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dora Mae Heafner Newman, daughter Sherry Nambair, sisters Helen and Dorothy, brother Buddy Newman, and granddaughter Crystal Sexton Chastain.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Lewis Newman, Jr. and Jimmy Newman; daughter Sheila Robinson; sister MaryAnn Harvell; brother Butch Newman; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He will lie in state from 3:00 pm –6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation.
Lewis's funeral service will be held 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation with Rev. Gary Teague, III officiating.
Interment will be at Olney Presbyterian Cemetery, Gastonia, NC on Thursday, July 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Lying in State
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Interment
04:00 PM
Olney Presbyterian Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved