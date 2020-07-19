GASTONIA- Lewis Leander Newman, 85, passed away at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born August 8, 1934 in Gaston County to the late Joseph Ernest and Winnie Lee Newman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dora Mae Heafner Newman, daughter Sherry Nambair, sisters Helen and Dorothy, brother Buddy Newman, and granddaughter Crystal Sexton Chastain.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Lewis Newman, Jr. and Jimmy Newman; daughter Sheila Robinson; sister MaryAnn Harvell; brother Butch Newman; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He will lie in state from 3:00 pm –6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation.
Lewis's funeral service will be held 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation with Rev. Gary Teague, III officiating.
Interment will be at Olney Presbyterian Cemetery, Gastonia, NC on Thursday, July 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.