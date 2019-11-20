Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Lewis Melvin Holland


1925 - 2019
Lewis Melvin Holland Obituary
DALLAS, NC- Lewis Melvin Holland, 94, passed away on November 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Holland was born August 30, 1925, in Lowell, NC. and was the son of the late Eli Judson (Jud) Holland and Bertha Elizabeth Stroup Holland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Helton Holland and second wife, Elizabeth (Lib) Collins Holland.
Mr. Holland is survived by his son, Lewis Randall (Randy) Holland and wife Julie White Holland of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters, Doris Holland Seagle of Dallas, and Evelyn (Evvie) Holland Humphrey of North Augusta, SC; step-daughter, Pat (Jim ) Vining of Rock Hill, SC; step-son, Norman (DeAnn) James of Wendell, NC; three step-grandsons; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Holland was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy and was proud to serve his country. He was an active member of the Last Men's Club, a member of the VFW, a member of Dallas Baptist Church and he was a very social person that loved attending the senior dances.
A receiving of friends will be held at Greene's Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, on Wednesday at 6:30 – 8:30 pm with a graveside service held at Gaston Memorial Park at 10 am on Thursday for family and friends with Reverend Barron W. Lee and Pastor Scott Henson officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Dallas Baptist Church, 402 W. Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034 - Attn: Live Embers Fund, or memorial of your choice.
Greene Funeral Service is serving the family of Mr. Holland.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
