Lewis Edwin "Eddie" Rudisill crossed the river to be with our Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019.
He was retired from Mecklenburg County Building Standards where he was an Electrical Inspector. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the NC Bee Keepers. Eddie was a very active member of the community and a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis G. Rudisill and Natalie Jackson Rudisill, and brothers Darrell Lee Rudisill and Barry Guy Rudisill. Eddie is survived by his daughter Melinda Rudisill Dill and her husband Randall of Gastonia; grandchildren Robert S. "Bobby" Dill of Gastonia and Jessica A. Dill of Bessemer City; as well as sister Karen E. Rudisill of Mount Holly. He loved his family and his community but above all he loved the Lord our God and His son Jesus Christ. He was quoted to say "that all he needed was his family and the Lord."
A service to celebrate his life will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019