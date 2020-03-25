|
|
DALLAS - Elizabeth "Lib" Patterson Rhyne – 85, passed away on March 24, 2020.
She was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on September 19, 1934 to the late Cecil and Blanche Patterson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Clin "Ronnie" Rhyne; sisters, Patricia Bailey and Lessie Patterson.
Lib was a member of First Baptist Church, Stanley. She retired from Bell South after 32 years of dedicated service. Lib loved bailing hay and working on the farm with her husband.
She enjoyed reading and going to an auction anytime she was able to tag along! Lib was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew and loved her; she will be greatly missed.
Lib is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Rhyne; her son Ricky (Carline) Rhyne; daughter, Jan (Jack) Jordan; beloved granddaughter Sebron (Scott) Dixon; brother, William (Peggy) Patterson; sister, Linda (Jackie) Copeland; a number of nieces and nephews.
Lib will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 27th at The Farm. A private visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., prior to the 3:00 p.m., private Funeral Service at The Barn at Sandcastle Farm, 159 Sandcastle Road, Dallas with Dr. Tony Fulbright, Reverend Jason Ballard and Reverend Mark Etchison officiating, with the Releasing of the Doves.
Interment will follow on the Rhyne farm.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to Gateway Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 621, Stanley, NC 28164.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Pallbearers will be Lance Randall, Terry McGee, Steven McGee, Aaron McGee, Jack Jordan and Scott Dixon
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020