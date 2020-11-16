Lillia Graham Bolick, 79, of Charlotte, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Hospice House in Forest City after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Arthur Gamewell Graham and Juddie Lee Lovett Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Lee Bolick, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Tina Bolick; a son Howard Bolick, Jr. and his wife Elisabeth Tyndall; a granddaughter Hannah Bolick; and her siblings Cornelia Dorsey and her husband Charles, Sam Graham and his wife Mary Jane, Jenny Dawson and her husband Billy, Kathryn Kanipe, Gamewell Graham and his wife Betty, and Nell Beal. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.
