Lillia (Graham) Bolick
Lillia Graham Bolick, 79, of Charlotte, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Hospice House in Forest City after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Arthur Gamewell Graham and Juddie Lee Lovett Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Lee Bolick, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Tina Bolick; a son Howard Bolick, Jr. and his wife Elisabeth Tyndall; a granddaughter Hannah Bolick; and her siblings Cornelia Dorsey and her husband Charles, Sam Graham and his wife Mary Jane, Jenny Dawson and her husband Billy, Kathryn Kanipe, Gamewell Graham and his wife Betty, and Nell Beal. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
