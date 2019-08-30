|
|
1945 - 2019
GASTONIA – Lillian Tate, 74 passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, on May 11, 1945 to the late Cinco McLean and Ruby Frances Tate Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dena Barber and a brother Steve McLean.
She was a member of Center Baptist Church; and had retired from General Motors after many years of service.
Quiet time will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 31st at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Home Going Celebration to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel with Reverend Dr. Pierre J. Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Armstrong Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Baptist Church, P.O. Box 550614, Gastonia, NC 28055
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019