|
|
DALLAS - Lillie Mae Robinson Rhyne, 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Covenant Village, Gastonia.
Mrs. Rhyne was born in Iron Station on September 6, 1917 to the late George and Ida Wallace Robinson.
She lived the majority of her life on her farm on Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas.
Mrs. Rhyne was the former owner and operator of Dallas Beauty Shop which was the first beauty shop in Dallas, the building is now a part of the Dallas County Historical Museum.
Her most prized role in life was wife and mother. She is a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church where she was very active in all activities within the Church.
Mrs. Rhyne is survived by her daughter, Linda Rhyne, Ph.D. and son-in-law Christopher Watts, Ph.D. of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Living Room at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinson Road, Gastonia, North Carolina.
A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Judy Lewis Drysdale officiating.
Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Rhyne was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Tommie Lee Rhyne; sisters, Beulah Reid, Marjorie Smith, Irene Summey; brother, George Robinson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Rhyne family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019