McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
First United Methodist Church of Gastonia
190 E Franklin Blvd
Gastonia, NC
Linda Bolin


1955 - 2019
Linda Bolin Obituary
GASTONIA - Linda Jane McCord Bolin, 64, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Born in Gaston County on September 10, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edward Cleveland "Red" McCord Jr. and Sarah Jeanette Houck McCord.

Mrs. Bolin was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and Central Piedmont Community College. She also attended NC State University. She was a practicing Dental Hygienist before becoming a homemaker. She attended First United Methodist Church, where she was married, and First ARP Church in Gastonia. She had a keen business mind and always offered wise counsel to many, especially her husband, Dr. L. Bryant Bolin, Jr. Most of all, she cherished and devoted herself to her family, especially her girls and Coraleigh, her granddaughter. She was an avid fan of Elton John and enjoyed listening to his music throughout her life.

Mrs. Bolin is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Dr. L. Bryant Bolin, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Danielle Bolin Henry and Matt Henry of Warwick, RI, and Meredith Bolin Pendleton and Seth Pendleton of Gastonia; granddaughter, Coraleigh Pendleton; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Gary McCord and Crystal McCord of Lake Wylie, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra McCord Gregory and Mickey Gregory of Dallas.

Family and friends of Linda Bolin are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, 700 S New Hope Road, Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Gastonia, 190 E Franklin Blvd., Gastonia. The Rev. David Christy and the Rev. Dr. James Westmoreland will officiate. A service of committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the Bolin family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Bolin be sent to the Interstitial Cystitis Association, 7918 Jones Branch Road, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Bolin.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
