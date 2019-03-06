|
GASTONIA - Linda Yarbro Cloniger (Linda Smith), age 71 went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1947 in Gastonia, NC to Ray and Aileen Smith.
Linda was a dedicated mother first and foremost and she was a loving sister, wife, and friend.
She enjoyed cooking for large family dinners and watching everyone interact and show their love for one another. She loved and trusted in the Lord until she drew her last breath. Her life was an example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ" Linda is survived by her husband of 17 years, Malcom Cloniger; daughters and their husbands, Lisa and Dennis Whitener, and Abbie and Mark Michael; stepdaughter Cori Jarrell; grandchildren, Jordan and Chad Evans, Justin Cook and Breanna Justice, Summer Michael, Dayne Navey, Aleiah Navey, Rebecca Rhyne, Michael Jarrell, Challen and Marc McCree, and Krista Robbins; great grandchildren, Maddox, Taytum, Jackson, Cruz, Beckham, and Isabella; sister, Vicky King; special loved ones, Maxine "Nanny" Whitener and Lisa Buser Grant and husband Michael.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to .
