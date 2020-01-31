|
Linda K. Korzuck Davis, 75, of Gastonia, NC, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born July 30, 1944 in Ann Arbor, MI, daughter of the late Neil Robert Korzuck and Olive Johnson Korzuck.
Linda graduated from Ann Arbor High School, Wittenberg University and Appalachian State University. She was president of her college sorority, Delta Zeta, and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Education Sorority, an international honorary organization for women educators. She taught for over 35 years in Sarasota, Florida and in North Carolina. She taught French from Pre-K to advanced placement, English for 5th through 12th grades, journalism, creative writing, Spanish and social studies. She escorted many student groups to Europe. She was named twice in Who's Who among America's teachers. She cherished her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church of Gastonia, NC for 17 years, where she served as lay leader and on many committees to support her church and community. She volunteered with Crisis Assistance Ministries. She loved gardening, reading, oil painting, traveling, and adored her family and her two cats. She was very witty and loved to laugh. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Davis Hedrick and husband Joseph E.; sisters, Karen Smith and husband Curtis and Donna Crosswait and husband Steven; grandchildren, Joseph A. Hedrick and wife Danae, Austin Hedrick and wife Sabra, Olivia Hedrick, McKenna Hedrick and David Hedrick; and great-grandchildren, Koda Kimsey and Auden Kimsey.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Carolyn Sears, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church - 1513 Florida St, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020