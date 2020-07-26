CHERRYVILLE- Linda Hallman Drye, age 72, of Lincolnton Highway, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Brian Center, Lincolnton. She was born April 19, 1948, in Gaston County to the late Marshall Ray and Edna Reck Hallman.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Hallman, and Michael Hallman; and sister, Barbara Ann Hallman.
She is survived by her sons, J. David Ingle and Michael Greene both of Hickory; daughter, Michelle Burke of Newton; stepdaughters, Leigh Southers and Jill Drye both of Greensboro.
All services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net