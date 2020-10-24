1/1
Linda Fox
1945 - 2020
GASTONIA - Linda Faye Franklin Fox, 75, passed away peacefully on October 22nd at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Gaston County, NC to the late Lillian and Charles Franklin, Sr.; she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Reverend Ted Reavis Fox, Jr. and her sisters, Sybil Chapman, Rachel Earney, Brenda Adams and Beverly Goble. After graduating high school, Linda worked in textiles until she married the love of her life and started their family at which time she became a Minister's wife, a role that suited her so well. She served their church families and communities alongside her husband for over 33 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Wallace (Jimmy); Wendy Stiles (Randy) and Christie Woods (Darrell); grandchildren, Amber Stiles (Marvin) and Brent Woods (Heather); one very special great grandchild, Kinley Stiles; her brothers, Butch Franklin (Vickie) and Ronnie Franklin (Patty).

Visitation for family and friends will be held 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Monday, October 26th at Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:30 pm, Tuesday, October 27th at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Stiles officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with the releasing of the doves.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 403 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas, NC 28034 and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
OCT
27
Service
01:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
