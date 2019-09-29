|
GASTONIA, NC - Linda Goble Workman Sprott, 65, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019 at her daughter's residence.
She was born June 27, 1954 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late, Luther Arthur Workman and Maxine Holman Workman.
Survivors include her son, Rob Sprott and wife Jill; daughter, Alicia Miller and fiance' Billy McKinney; grandchildren, Zoë Sprott, Brianna Miller, Vincent and Kaitlyn McKinney; and former spouse, Robert Sprott Sr.
In addition to her adopted parents, she was preceded in death by her biological parents, Brown and Virginia Goble; and brother, Arthur Lee Workman.
A memorial service will be held 5 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 – www.stjude.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019