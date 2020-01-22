Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Linda J. Hastings, of Eclectic, Alabama passed away at the age of 72 at the Bethany House on January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Hastings; mother, Velva Haskins; father, Lloyd Haskins and brother, Dodie Haskins.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Lynn (Joey); son, David Hastings (Melissa); 2 amazing grandchildren, Dylan and Caitlin Hastings; 4 sisters, Carolyn, Billie Ann, Anita, Sherry all from North Carolina; 2 brothers, LJ, and Pat Haskins also of North Carolina; along with many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She will be laid to rest at Gaston Memorial Park on Wednesday, January 29, at 2 pm.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
