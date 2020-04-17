|
April 4, 1939 - April 13, 2020
COLUMBIA - Linda Kee Hinson, 81, surrounded by her loving family entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Linda was born in Gaston County on April 4, 1939, to Otis Brown Kee and Edna (Spud) Helderman Kee. Linda grew up in Belmont and graduated from Belmont High School in 1957. She went on to attend East Carolina University and shortly thereafter fell in love with the love of her life Claude Sims Hinson ll. They married on May 7, 1960. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Claude (Bucky) and Courtney. Linda worked as a secretary at an Engineering firm and later was a financial secretary at South Point Baptist Church where she was a long time member. She enjoyed playing tennis, walking, playing bridge and most of all spending time with her family.
After Claude's death, Linda went to live with Courtney in Columbia, SC where Courtney and her family took wonderful care of her until her death.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Sims Hinson II, father, Otis Brown Kee, mother, Edna (Spud) Helderman Kee, brother, Kelly Kee, and sister-in-law, Mary Hinson Morris. She is survived by her son, Claude (Bucky) Hinson, and wife Shannon Eller Hinson, her daughter, Courtney Hinson Landis, and husband Oliver Dockery Landis lll, her grandchildren, Jessica Marie Lane, Claudia Dockery Landis, Maxwell Todd Lane and Olivia Ann Landis, sister-in-law, Nancy Jane Hunter, and husband Robert (Bob) C. Hunter and brother-in-law, Larry W. Morris and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice West Columbia for the wonderful loving care she received from them.
Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, a celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020