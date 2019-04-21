Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
HIllcrest Gardens Cemetery
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Honeycutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Johnson) Honeycutt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda (Johnson) Honeycutt Obituary
Linda Johnson Honeycutt, 70, of Dallas, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Floyd and Virginia Pope Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Debbie Johnson and Donna H. Cook. Those left to cherish her memory include her children David Honeycutt, Dana Honeycutt, and Brandy Johnson; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate her life will held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at HIllcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now