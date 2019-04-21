|
Linda Johnson Honeycutt, 70, of Dallas, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Floyd and Virginia Pope Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Debbie Johnson and Donna H. Cook. Those left to cherish her memory include her children David Honeycutt, Dana Honeycutt, and Brandy Johnson; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate her life will held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at HIllcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019