1/1
Linda Isenhour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERRILLS FORD - Linda Burkhart Isenhour, age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of Frances "Jennie" Garren Stanford and the late Calvin Everhart. Ms. Isenhour was a Trauma ICU Nurse at CMC Main and was an active participant of Calvary Chapel. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and motorcycles. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. On any given day you may find her crafting, having "morning coffee," traveling, watching a movie, running an errand, working in the garden, making a meal, baking, or studying the Bible, all with one or more of the kids in tow.

Mrs. Isenhour is survived by her honey, Derek W. Latham; her daughter, Sabrina Isenhour; her son, Jeremy "Dusty" Isenhour (Heather); her sister, Stephanie Hawkins; four grandchildren, Hannah Biles (LeAnne), Brennon Isenhour, Dustin Isenhour, and Marley-Grace Isenhour; and her great granddaughter, Brinkley Biles. She is also survived by Kenny and Brandi Latham and their children, Ethan and Lillian.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at Gaston Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, 110 Moose Club Rd, Statesville, NC 28677.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston College Foundation, c/o Isenhour Nursing Scholarship, 201 Highway 321 South, Dallas, NC 28034 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Calvary Chapel Lake Norman
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved