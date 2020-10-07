Linda Isenhour

SHERRILLS FORD - Linda Burkhart Isenhour, age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of Frances "Jennie" Garren Stanford and the late Calvin Everhart. Ms. Isenhour was a Trauma ICU Nurse at CMC Main and was an active participant of Calvary Chapel. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and motorcycles. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. On any given day you may find her crafting, having "morning coffee," traveling, watching a movie, running an errand, working in the garden, making a meal, baking, or studying the Bible, all with one or more of the kids in tow.
Mrs. Isenhour is survived by her honey, Derek W. Latham; her daughter, Sabrina Isenhour; her son, Jeremy "Dusty" Isenhour (Heather); her sister, Stephanie Hawkins; four grandchildren, Hannah Biles (LeAnne), Brennon Isenhour, Dustin Isenhour, and Marley-Grace Isenhour; and her great granddaughter, Brinkley Biles. She is also survived by Kenny and Brandi Latham and their children, Ethan and Lillian.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Gaston Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, 110 Moose Club Rd, Statesville, NC 28677.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston College Foundation, c/o Isenhour Nursing Scholarship, 201 Highway 321 South, Dallas, NC 28034 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley.