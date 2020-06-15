Linda Kiser
1946 - 2020
Lowell – Linda Kay Kiser, 73, passed away on June 13, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in York, SC to the late J.C. and Lula Mitchem Goodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Goodson and sisters, Sarah Rhinehart and Nancy Shepherd.
Linda was a member of Northside Community Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Kiser; sons, Tom Kiser and Michael Kiser; daughter, Kelly Huskins (Kevin); grandsons, Wesley Kiser and Kaleb Huskins;
brother, Buddy Goodson and sister, JoAnn Haney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16th at Northside Community Church, 109 East Field Street, Dallas, NC with Reverend John Johnson officiating. Visitation will be immediately following service.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.





Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
Northside Community Church
JUN
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Northside Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Linda...keeping y'all in our thoughts and prayers.
Much love,
James, Kim&Zack, Sharon&Scott
James McKnight
Friend
June 14, 2020
Comforting Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Kiser
June 14, 2020
RIP Aunt Linda love and miss you so much
Debbie Gordon
Family
