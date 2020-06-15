So sorry to hear about Linda...keeping y'all in our thoughts and prayers.
Much love,
James, Kim&Zack, Sharon&Scott
1946- 2020
Lowell – Linda Kay Kiser, 73, passed away on June 13, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in York, SC to the late J.C. and Lula Mitchem Goodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Goodson and sisters, Sarah Rhinehart and Nancy Shepherd.
Linda was a member of Northside Community Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Kiser; sons, Tom Kiser and Michael Kiser; daughter, Kelly Huskins (Kevin); grandsons, Wesley Kiser and Kaleb Huskins;
brother, Buddy Goodson and sister, JoAnn Haney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 16th at Northside Community Church, 109 East Field Street, Dallas, NC with Reverend John Johnson officiating. Visitation will be immediately following service.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.