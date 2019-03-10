Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Linda Lee (Henderson) Beaver

Linda Lee (Henderson) Beaver Obituary
GASTONIA, NC-Linda Lee Henderson Beaver, 80, died at home on March 8, 2019. A native of Gaston County, she was daughter of the late Leland Henderson and Margie Harwell.
Linda was a loving, faithful wife and mother and had no enemies. She taught art and loved to travel. She was a copartner with her husband at Beavers Discount Furniture for 53 years. She read the bible 3 times through and knew it well.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years and sweetheart for 75 years, Winford "Buddy" Beaver; sons, Troy Beaver and wife Lynn, Von Beaver and wife Jennifer, and Todd Beaver; sister, Reba Cordell and husband Larry; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend Troy Beaver officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Refuge Church, 5015 Zekes Place, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Beaver Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
