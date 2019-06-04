Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lineberger Park
Linda Little Obituary
GASTONIA - Linda Lee Oteen Little, 62, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House with her family by her side.

She was born in Stuart, Florida on May 7, 1957 to Dewey Oteen and the late Betty Whitaker.

Linda was a devoted family member; she adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family. She enjoyed cooking, classic cars and spending time at the beach; where she will be placed. She was a huge animal lover and enjoyed playing games on the computer.

Survivors include her children, Monica Little, Tina Little, Sherri Little, Joseph Thomas Little III and wife Crystal, Lina Severt; son-in-law, Mickey Calhoun; grandchildren, Trinity and Zachariah Lazo, Anastazia, Prezton, and Jazmin Calhoun; great grandchildren, Codie and Nico Lawyer; her siblings, June Corbo, John Oteen, Kevin Roth, Robin Roth, Roger Young, Kelly Kneer, Sidney Carlton, Mindy and Renee.

Celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Lineberger Park.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019
