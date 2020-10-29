1/1
Linda Nations
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA- Linda Diane Ellis Nations, 75, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born September 10, 1945 in Gaston County to the late Monroe McDonald Ellis and Marjorie Absher Ellis.
She preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ellis.
Linda was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle and the ladies Sunday school class.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 57 years, Horace Nations; daughter, Crystal Culver (Eric) of Holly Ridge, NC; son, Chad Nations (Faith) of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Rick Ellis (Serene Koh Boon) of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Christian Carr (Alex), Michael Nations (Tabitha), Frances Culver, Austin Nations, Daniel Mabe, Hannah Nations, Luker Culver; 4 great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Sarge.
Linda will lie in state from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Linda's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Bryan Spargo and Rev. Cecil Spry officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Lying in State
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Independent Baptist Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved