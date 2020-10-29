GASTONIA- Linda Diane Ellis Nations, 75, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born September 10, 1945 in Gaston County to the late Monroe McDonald Ellis and Marjorie Absher Ellis.
She preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ellis.
Linda was a member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle and the ladies Sunday school class.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 57 years, Horace Nations; daughter, Crystal Culver (Eric) of Holly Ridge, NC; son, Chad Nations (Faith) of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Rick Ellis (Serene Koh Boon) of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Christian Carr (Alex), Michael Nations (Tabitha), Frances Culver, Austin Nations, Daniel Mabe, Hannah Nations, Luker Culver; 4 great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Sarge.
Linda will lie in state from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Linda's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Independent Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Bryan Spargo and Rev. Cecil Spry officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.