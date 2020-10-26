1/1
Linda (Goble) Parrott
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Goble Parrott, 68, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born May 28, 1952, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Robert Goble and Mossie Thompson Goble.
Linda was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Bessemer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robby Jones.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Joey Jones and wife, Cindy; brother, Robert Goble and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Carrie Ramirez and husband, Carlos, Christina Jones; great granddaughter, Sophie Ramirez; and nephew, Travis Goble and wife, Melissa.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 2:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastors David Reed and Robert Brooks will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 7:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved