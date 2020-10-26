Linda Goble Parrott, 68, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born May 28, 1952, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Robert Goble and Mossie Thompson Goble.
Linda was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Bessemer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robby Jones.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Joey Jones and wife, Cindy; brother, Robert Goble and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Carrie Ramirez and husband, Carlos, Christina Jones; great granddaughter, Sophie Ramirez; and nephew, Travis Goble and wife, Melissa.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 2:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastors David Reed and Robert Brooks will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 7:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.