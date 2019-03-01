Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Linda Pressley Obituary
DALLAS - Linda Faye Fraley Pressley, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.

She was born June 29, 1945, in Gaston County, daughter of the late James Taft Fraley and Iva Mitchem Fraley.

Linda attended Open Bible Assembly, Dallas. She will be missed by her family and friends. She loved to watch Lifetime and read the newspaper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Pressley; sisters, Annie Sue Hare and Vernie Brackett.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Daryl Pressley; step children, Darlene Garant and husband, Don; Deborah Wright and husband, David, Ricky Pressley; sisters, Irene Patterson and husband, John, Mary Burnette and husband, Larry, Elouise Hammond and husband, Buddy; 3 step grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Reverend Charles Curtis will be officiating.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm before the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Long Creek Cemetery, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gaston Hospice (Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
