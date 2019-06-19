|
GASTONIA - Linda Gibson Robinson, 74, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Peak Resources, Cherryville. She was born on November 28, 1944 in Gaston County to the late Clyde Vernon and Mamie Hayes Gibson.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Roy Lee Robinson
Left to cherish her memories are her son John Robinson and wife Angela of Kings Mountain; daughters Rita Adams and husband Darrell of Dallas and Beth Hembree and husband Eric of Bessemer City; grandchildren Lacey Davis, Joshua and Lindsey Robinson, Matthew and Chris Adams, Megan and Jacob Hembree.
Linda's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, Gastonia with Revs. Michael Sepaugh, Greg Ballard and Scott Whitener officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church at other times the family will be at the home of her daughter Rita Adams.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 19, 2019