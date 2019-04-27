Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Puett United Methodist Church,
3009 Puetts Chapel Road,
Dallas, NC
Linda Thompson


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Thompson Obituary
DALLAS - Linda Kay (McLean) Thompson 71, peacefully entered heaven on April 25, 2019.

She was born October 31, 1947 to the late Ray and Kay McLean of Belmont.

Linda was a devoted wife, Mama, and Mawmaw. She retired from Gaston County Schools and was a lifelong member of Puett United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, William "Bil" Thompson; children, Richard Thompson (Twanna) of Gastonia, Barbara Thompson of Dallas, Tom Paul Thompson (Angie) of Dallas, and Neil Curtis Thompson (Erin) of Cherryville; grandchildren Brooke Thompson, Kaytlin Thompson, Stephanie Mackey, Seanna Mackey, Jakub Thompson, Hunter Holland, Tyler Holland, Spencer Brittain; great grandchildren, Kiera Shook, Marshall Vest, and Mac Vest; brother, Johnny McLean (Rosie); sisters, Peggy Turner, Sandy Plonk (Steve), Shirley Robinson (Tommy), and Terry McLean; brothers in law, Dave Leonard, Charles Thompson (Amy), James Thompson (Juanita); sisters in law, Mary Leonard (Bill), Helen Thompson, Shirley Womble (Jack), and Dorothy Richard (Robert); special nephew, Eric Thompson (Crystal); and many other wonderful nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her sister, Margie Spivey (Larry); brother in law, Robert Thompson (Mary); and sister in law Edna Leonard.

A funeral service officiated by Rev. Wade Childers will be held 2 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Puett United Methodist Church, 3009 Puetts Chapel Road, Dallas, NC followed by a graveside service.

Family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm on Saturday, at the Greene Funeral Service 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

Memorials may be made to the Back Pack ministry at Puett United Methodist Church.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019
