Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
View Map

Linda Whaley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Whaley Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Linda Hensley Whaley, 74, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Yates officiating.

Linda is the daughter of the late Everett R. Hensley and Madge Hester Hensley. She was the widow of Bobby Dee Whaley.

Linda is survived by her son, Mark Edward Whaley, granddaughter, Jessie Whaley Weildon, brothers, Everett T. Hensley, David W. Hensley, sisters, Carolyn Meeler and Martha Brown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kay McClain.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Whaley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -