Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
GASTONIA - Linda Jean Ledford Whisnant, 67, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, at her mother's residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Gaston County on April 16, 1952, to Ruth Rogers Ledford and the late Dewitt Ledford. She was a member of United Baptist Church and retired after working in sales for many years.

Survivors include her husband of 15 years, David Lee Whisnant; her mother, Ruth Rogers Ledford; her girls, Karen (James) Meek, Jennifer Graham, and Brooke (Tobias) Bem; grandchildren, Malcum and Grant Meek, Harlie and Gavin Graham, Charlotte and Johanna Bem; great grandchildren Liam, Mason, and Declan Meek; sister, Karen Mull and her late husband Jerry.

A Private Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13 th at Gaston Memorial
Park. Matthew section Pallbearers will be James Meek, Malcum Meek, Grant Meek, Gavin Graham, Josh Bandy, and Stuart Mull.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, N.C. 28658 or United Baptist Church, 1970 Lowell – Bethesda Road, Gastonia, N.C. 28056.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
