CASAR - Linda Gail Green White, 66, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late JD Green and Maxine McNeily Green. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale Green, Alex Green and Harold Green.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Larry Clayton White; three daughters, Crystal Gail White of Shelby, Jannie Tallent and husband, Michael of Shelby and Tina Hamrick and husband, Rusty of Shelby; sister, Ann Davis of Blacksburg, SC; and eight grandchildren, Arizona Tallent, Alex Tallent, Dexter Cook, Cody Chapman, Thomas Hamrick, Russell Hamrick, Hannah Cook and Charlize Cook.
Visitation will be 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 820 Moriah Church Road, Casar NC 28020.
