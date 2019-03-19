Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda White Obituary
CASAR - Linda Gail Green White, 66, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late JD Green and Maxine McNeily Green. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale Green, Alex Green and Harold Green.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Larry Clayton White; three daughters, Crystal Gail White of Shelby, Jannie Tallent and husband, Michael of Shelby and Tina Hamrick and husband, Rusty of Shelby; sister, Ann Davis of Blacksburg, SC; and eight grandchildren, Arizona Tallent, Alex Tallent, Dexter Cook, Cody Chapman, Thomas Hamrick, Russell Hamrick, Hannah Cook and Charlize Cook.

Visitation will be 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 820 Moriah Church Road, Casar NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now