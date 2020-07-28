1/
Linda Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Catherine "Cathy" (Roland) Wright, 71, of Orlando, Florida, and formerly of Gastonia, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Armstrong Cemetery, 703 Osceola Street, Gastonia.

The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Wright family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved