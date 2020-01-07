|
STANLEY - Lindbergh (Lindy) Hawley, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William Garfield Hawley, Sr. and Ora Pearl Walker Hawley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Nixon Hawley; six sisters; and four brothers. Mr. Hawley was a lifetime member of Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Stanley and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the former owner and operator of Lindy's Paint & Home Center and Hawley's Car Washing Service, both of Stanley. He enjoyed all sports, especially NASCAR. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening.
Mr. Hawley is survived by his children, Debra Hawley Barr and Steven Burette Hawley (Deborah); three grandchildren, Christina Hawley, Colby Jack Barr (Rowena) and Anna Kerr (Chad); three great-grandchildren, Makenna Yow, Claire Barr and Caden Kerr; a very special friend, Scott Greene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hawley will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stanley. Pastor Wesley Frye will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 203 S Main St, Stanley, NC 28164.
