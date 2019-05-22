|
|
GASTONIA - Lisa Carol Craig, 48, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gastonia on October 2, 1970, the daughter of Richard Blair Sr. and Jackie Helton Craig.
Lisa was a 1989 graduate of Ashbrook High School and graduated from Belmont Abbey College. She was a special education teacher for Gaston County Schools for 15 years. Lisa loved being part of the Junior League of Gaston County, was a member of the Lowell Women's Club and Parkwood Baptist Church, and had just completed the Gastonia Citizens Police Academy.
In addition to her parents Richard and Jackie of Gastonia, Lisa is survived by her brother, Blair Craig and wife Shane and their daughter Stella of Belmont; Aunts, Nancy (Gene) Pennington, Jeanette Craig, and Barbara Rhyne and her children Leann and Howie and spouses; her Cauthen cousins, Vic, Mark, Don, Hack, and spouses and by other extended family.
A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held 2:00pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Pastors David Belle Isle and Tim Parker officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, 1613 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28207, www.rmhofcharlotte.org, or to Gaston Humane Society, 114 Sherrill Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Craig family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019