BESSEMER CITY - Lisa Delayne Splawn Grigg, 59, entered her heavenly home on March 9, 2019.
She left this world of pain and sickness surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Betty Taylor Splawn. Left to cherish Lisa's memory are her husband of 37 years, David; children Brandon Grigg and wife Sarah, and Sean Grigg and wife Danielle; siblings David Splawn and wife Lori, Donna Wenzel and husband Doug, and Mark Splawn and wife Pam (Tammy); a large extended family; and many friends.
Lisa graduated from Bessemer City High School and The Hairstyling Institute of Charlotte. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, barber/stylist and preschool teacher. She always said there was nothing like 3 and 4-year-old children – "you just never knew what they were going to say". A long-time member of Sunset Lane Baptist Church in Bessemer City, she was active in all church programs, especially the music program.
Services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at Sunset Lane Baptist Church, 1001 N 12th Street, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 www.bcrf.org or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019