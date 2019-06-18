|
GASTONIA - Lloyd Arthur Clark, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
He was born on November 7, 1940 in Swain County the son of the late biological parents, Benjamin Anderson and Becky Harwood Clark and late father, Raymond Clark.
Lloyd was a United States Navy veteran who loved to hunt and fish. He worked 29 years at Champion Spark Plug, in the shipping/receiving department as manager, retiring in 1992.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Patsy Clark; sons, Ed Clark (Lori) of Orlando, FL, David Clark (Patches) of Carey, OH, Tim Burchfield (Lisa) of Gastonia, Robert Burchfield (Penny) of SC, and Chad Burchfield (Heather) of Gastonia; daughters, Christine Higbie (Darrell) of Montpelier, OH, Becky Muckinhaupt (Mike) of Dunnsville, VA, and Sharon Carringer of Robinsville, NC; mother of his 4 children; Jeanette (Tom); grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda), Ele, Liam, Sarah, Aidan, Brian, Christopher, Ashley, Devon, Bradley, Corey, Pam, Beth, JJ, Leanna, Faith, Josh, and Collin; 3 great-grandchildren; and cousins, Harold Harwood (Maxine), Mary Pauline Harwood, Darlene Harwood, Shelby (Butch) Pagett, Hank (Gloria) Anderson, Andy (Cindy) Anderson, Eloisa Rice, Johnny Harwood, and Pamela Norman (Stewart).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Anderson and sister, Clydie Anderson.
A funeral service with Military Rights by the Gaston County Honor Guard will be held 11 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Dean Reynolds.
The family will receive friends Tuesday 7 – 9 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301-www.dav.org or – PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 – www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019