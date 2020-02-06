|
DALLAS - Lloyd D. Guess, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
Lloyd was born June 30, 1927 in Lincoln County, son of the late Lloyd Ransom Guess and Janie Richards Guess.
Lloyd received the WW2 Victory Medal and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas. He was a Boy Scout counselor, neighborhood garden maker, Carolina Freight truck driver, Norfolk Southern mobile and Depot agent.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Forrest Guess.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pauline R. Guess; sons, Gary Guess and wife, Mary of Spotsylvania, VA and David Guess and wife, Gina of La Vergne, TN; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Robin Brooks.
A celebration of life service, officiated by the Reverend Dr. John H. Spencer, will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church - 531 Hardin Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.
Family will receive friends at the church on Friday at 1:00 to 2:45 pm.
Burial will be held at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church - 531 Hardin Rd., Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Hospice – (The Robin Johnson House) - PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020