Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 N. Main St.
Clover, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Hoyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Hoyle


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd Hoyle Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Lloyd Alexander Hoyle, 82, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. Funeral services will be private.

Mr. Hoyle was born March 16, 1937 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Andy and Minnie Roberts Hoyle. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the Clover A. R.P. Church. After 16 years in the Air Force, he moved back to Clover in 1968 and started Lloyd's TV Service and then Home Electronics.

Survivors are his wife Frances Dillingham Hoyle; daughters Donna Gould (Dale) of York, SC, Connie Payne (Bill) of Rock Hill, SC; sons Wayne Hoyle, Mark Hoyle both of Clover, SC, Bo Hoyle of Little River, SC; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Clover A.R.P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Hoyle.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now