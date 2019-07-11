Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Belmont Foursquare Church
Lloyd Mullinax Obituary
BELMONT - Lloyd "Glen" Mullinax, 85, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was the son of the late William Lloyd and Virginia Cochran Mullinax.

Glen was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Glen enjoyed senior activities and trips with his church family.

He met friends for morning coffee at Hardees. He was always willing to give a helping hand to others.

Glen loved the beach and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Glen is survived by his wife, Beulah Mullinax, sons, Robert Mullinax and wife, Jan, Jeff Mullinax and wife, Joann; daughter, Beth Mullinax Fields; step-daughter, Melodie Ohaus and husband, Dick; bother-in-law, Don Allen; sisters, Goldie Gomez, Ilene Potter, Maxine Mullinax Nivens and husband, Cornelius; grandchildren, Adam, Nick and wife, Kendra, Austin, and Madison Fields, Phillip, Angela and Robyn Mullinax;

step grandchildren, Josh and Maddie Ohaus; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Glen is preceded in death by wife, Margaret Mullinax; grandson, Christopher Fields; brothers, Billy and Wayne Mullinax; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Allen; brother-in-law, Marvin Allen.

Visitation will be Thursday night 7:00 - 9:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.

Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00am, Friday, July 12, 2019 Belmont Foursquare Church with Rev. Kevin Ford officiting.

Interment will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place."

Memorials may be sent to Gaston Hospice, c/o Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Mullinax family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019
