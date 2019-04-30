Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Courson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Courson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Courson Obituary
GASTONIA - Lois Smith Courson, 78, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.

She was born February 9, 1941, in Ware County, GA, daughter of the late Charles Samuel Smith and Annie Lovie Moore Smith.

Lois loved her children and grandchildren. She retired from Gaston Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Courson and all of her brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Michael Courson (Carroll); daughter, Tonia Courson; grandchildren, Aaron Courson (Ashley), Holly Prepis, Brandon Holder, Taylor Parton, Madison Parton (Tyler Sledge); great grandchildren, Jac, Lilli, Bentley, Sophia, and Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 12:00 pm, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Bobby Gilley will be officiating.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now