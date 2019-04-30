|
GASTONIA - Lois Smith Courson, 78, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.
She was born February 9, 1941, in Ware County, GA, daughter of the late Charles Samuel Smith and Annie Lovie Moore Smith.
Lois loved her children and grandchildren. She retired from Gaston Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Courson and all of her brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Michael Courson (Carroll); daughter, Tonia Courson; grandchildren, Aaron Courson (Ashley), Holly Prepis, Brandon Holder, Taylor Parton, Madison Parton (Tyler Sledge); great grandchildren, Jac, Lilli, Bentley, Sophia, and Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 12:00 pm, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Bobby Gilley will be officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019