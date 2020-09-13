January 23, 1936-September 11, 2020
Gastonia- Lois Elaine Taylor, passed away on September 11, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Weston, WV on January 23, 1936, daughter of the late Exie Conrad.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Austin Taylor and her wonderful sons Stephen Taylor and Jeffrey Taylor. She was loved by many family and friends and will be greatly missed by her brother Dariel(Louise) Riffle and family; sister in law Mary Ann Swisher(Robert) and family; her daughter Lois Ann Carnes (Rex"Gabby"); her son Timothy Taylor(Dawn); daughters in law, Patti Cattin and Tammy Taylor; as well as her grandchildren, Justin(Porsche) Taylor, Jessica(Robert) Lamberth, Heather(James) Britton, Amanda(Steve) Mayers, Matthew Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Chase Trader, and Katie Taylor; great grandchildren Raegan, Austin, and Maddie Lamberth, Nova Mayers, Cain and Barron Taylor.
Lois was very strong in her faith and loved her church family of Cypress Lake UMC in Ft. Myers, FL, Myers Memorial UMC in Gastonia, NC and Jarrett Memorial UMC in Elkview, WV. She retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. She also loved baseball and her second career working for the Minnesota Twins in Ft. Myers, FL. Lois also loved playing bridge and spending time with her life-long friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00am Monday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Rev. Sally Queen officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Jane Lew, WV.
Memorials may be made to Myers Memorial UMC Backpack Weekend Food Program.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Taylor Family.