GASTONIA, NC- Lois Louise Skipper Emmett, 98, of Gastonia passed away February 15, 2020. She was born May 5, 1921 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late James Walter Skipper and Frannie Brewer Skipper.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia where she was a part of the Joy Club. She retired from Homelite after 30 years and then retired from Walmart. Lois was hardworking and enjoyed knitting and sewing.
Survivors of Lois include her son, Charles Phillip Emmett (Carol); son-in-law, Jon H. Davis all of Gastonia; sisters, Frances Skipper Lineberger of Dallas, NC, Faye Skipper Sutt of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Chad Phillip Emmett (Linda Smith) of Oakboro, NC, Amy Davis Dherit (Lowell), Mike Davis; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Emmett; daughter, Alice Emmett Davis; son, James Leroy Emmett; sister, Retha Skipper Willis; and brother, James Skipper.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be follow at 2:00 pm in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Reverend Steven Fuller officiating. Committal will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020