Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Emmett


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Emmett Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Lois Louise Skipper Emmett, 98, of Gastonia passed away February 15, 2020. She was born May 5, 1921 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late James Walter Skipper and Frannie Brewer Skipper.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia where she was a part of the Joy Club. She retired from Homelite after 30 years and then retired from Walmart. Lois was hardworking and enjoyed knitting and sewing.
Survivors of Lois include her son, Charles Phillip Emmett (Carol); son-in-law, Jon H. Davis all of Gastonia; sisters, Frances Skipper Lineberger of Dallas, NC, Faye Skipper Sutt of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Chad Phillip Emmett (Linda Smith) of Oakboro, NC, Amy Davis Dherit (Lowell), Mike Davis; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Emmett; daughter, Alice Emmett Davis; son, James Leroy Emmett; sister, Retha Skipper Willis; and brother, James Skipper.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be follow at 2:00 pm in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Reverend Steven Fuller officiating. Committal will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Emmett family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -