GASTONIA - Lois Welch Haskin, 83, of Gastonia, passed away March 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 11, 1935 in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Francis Roosevelt Welch and Ida Ivalee Welch.
Lois was a member of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church in Gastonia. She loved her family, growing flowers and watching the birds.
She is survived by Jimmy Haskin and wife Donna; daughter, Teresa Broome and husband William; brother, Frank Welch; grandchildren, Will Broome, Justin Haskin and wife Miranda, Mandy Broome and Jonathan Haskin; and great-grandchildren, Lily Carpenter, Jareth and Jenna Haskin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jim Haskin and sister, Carolyn Welch.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Roger Overton.
The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Long Creek Church Cemetery in Dallas.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019