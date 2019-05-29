|
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Clover A.R.P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC, conducted by the Rev. Mark Miller. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Mrs. Lynn was born December 28, 1944 in Gaston County, NC to the late Coy Edward Brewer, Sr. and Sallie Miller Brewer. She worked at Susie's Beauty Shop in Clover for many years, and she was a member of the Clover ARP Church. Lois was known as "Meme" by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her sisters Sarah Elizabeth Brewer, Patricia Ann Brewer, and sister-in-law Rise' Brewer.
Survivors are her husband of 52 years Roy Frankie Lynn, daughter Susan L. Easler (Michael) of Clover, son Steven C. Lynn (Angela) of Clover, two brothers Edward Brewer, Jr. (Joyce) of York, Max Brewer of Fallston, NC, nine grandchildren: Ashley Dover (Logan), Kristen Cochran (Harry), Ryan Dover (Emily), Ethan Dover, Steve Lynn (Stephanie), Randale Wood (Nikki), Ricky Lynn (Grace), Sara Lynn, Austin Easler, four great grandchildren: Chase Lynn, Harmony Lynn, Madelyn Lynn, Carter Lynn, two nieces Stephanie Brewer, Elizabeth Brewer, three nephews Joel Brewer, Josh Turner and Jeremy Turner.
The family would like to thank the staff of Providence Hospice and a special thanks to Kelly, Corrin, Gretta and Heather.
Memorials may be made to Clover ARP Church Building Fund, 127 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC 29710.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2019