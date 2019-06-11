Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Ronald Powell
1718 Fallston Road
Shelby, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Lois Powell Obituary
SHELBY - Lois Porter Powell, 89 of Bridges Street, passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.

Born June 5, 1930 in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Porter and Ida Beane Porter. She was retired from Broughton Hospital.

Survivors include two sons, Steve Powell and Ronald Powell and wife, Shirley all of Shelby and a special friend of 60 years, Pete Humphries.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Ronald Powell, 1718 Fallston Road, Shelby.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Shumate officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019
