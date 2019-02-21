|
BESSEMER CITY - Lois Hyleman Price, 69, passed away on February 18, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born November 30, 1949, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Mausby and Margaret Hyleman.
Lois had worked for many years as a beautician at Alicia's Beauty Shop in Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Matt Lytton.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Lois is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Don Price; children, Sara Edwards and husband, Todd, John Hyleman, Donnie Price and wife, Kim, Christine Fowler; brother, Grover Hyleman; sisters, Joanne Hardee, Elaine Lawrence, Karen Hyleman; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Ken, Bill and Eddie Hyleman; sisters, Nadine Woods, Virginia Lytton, Nancy Boone.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019