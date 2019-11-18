|
|
GASTONIA- Lois Green Walker, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Courtland Terrace. She was born in McMinn County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late John Willard Green and Wanda Gray Green.
Lois was a member of Ranlo Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with them. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading. She was a graduate of Lowell High School, she earned the honor of Chief Marshal in her Junior year and Valedictorian and Class President in her Senior year at Lowell High School.
Lois worked as a Secretary/Office Manager continuously for 64 years, never having drawn an unemployment or disability check. After retiring from Standard Distributors, Inc. with 25 years of service in 1997, she took employment with Atkins Law Offices, P.A. where she worked until the fall of 2012 when Mr. Atkins closed his office and retired.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Ray Thomas Walker, Sr., her three sisters, Vella Ruth Green, Lena Mae Woodbury and Pauline Simonds and her only brother, Harvey Willard (Junior) Green.
Lois is survived by her two sons, Ray (Tommy) Thomas Walker, Jr., Randall K. (Randy) Walker and wife Angie; her two granddaughters, Emily Walker Carpenter and husband John, Sarah Walker McMillan and husband Daniel; two special nieces who were raised as sisters in her parents' home, Barbara Pressley and husband Charles, Sheila Pike and husband Tom; one brother-in-law, Lyle Simonds; one sister-in-law, Doris Green; and two nephews. In addition, she is survived by her husband's siblings which she considered her family, Grace Walker Worley, Jerry Walker, Harvey Walker and wife Pat, Blair Walker and wife Earluth, Margaret Walker Green and husband Stan, James Walker and wife Rachel.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Rev. James Land officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with the Releasing of the Doves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 205 Regency Executive Drive, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217 or to Ranlo Baptist Church, 1517 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
